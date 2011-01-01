Show some love for your favorite local businesses during the {{ getCurrentAnnual }} Lincoln's Choice Awards!

Nominate your favorite Lincoln businesses in each category from {{ nominations.start | formatDate }} thru {{ nominations.end | formatDate }} to be that category's Lincoln's Choice!

Nominees will be unveiled on {{ voting.start | formatDate }}, at which point users will be encouraged to return and vote for their favorite business up to once per day thru {{ voting.end | formatDate }}!

Phase Start End
Nominations {{ nominations.start | formatDate('M. S, Y') }} {{ nominations.end | formatDate('M. S, Y') }}
Voting {{ voting.start | formatDate('M. S, Y') }} {{ voting.end | formatDate('M. S, Y') }}

The top three local businesses in each category will be unveiled {{ announcement.when }}, after which we will celebrate with them on {{event.date}} at the {{ event.name }}, a special event featuring music, food, fun, and drinks! Reserve your ticket today!

We are tallying nominations!

Please check back on {{ voting.start | formatDate }}, when we will announce which nominations made it to the final round, at which time you will be able to place your votes, and to help choose who will be this year's Lincoln's Choice!

See you then!

Voting for this year's Lincoln's Choice Awards is now over.

You can read about this year's winners in our Lincoln Journal Star gallery.

This event has ended.

See you next year!

Promote your business!

Are you a business looking to promote yourself and earn {{ (isExpired(nominations.end) ? 'an award' : 'a nomination') }}? Increase your odds with our free self-promotional materials to use during the {{ (isExpired(nominations.end) ? 'voting' : 'nomination') }} round!

Just complete this form to unlock these files!

Raise awareness!

These generic self-promotion materials will help raise awareness in your customer base. Place the banners on your website, or share them through social media. Put up the sign in your place of business, or hand it out as a flyer.

Check out the {{ pdfs.tips.name }} document for suggestions for utilizing these materials as well as the {{ pdfs.branding.name }} document for tips to create your own.

